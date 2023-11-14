Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed addressing questions in the Ethiopian parliament

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appeared in the Ethiopian Parliament to address questions from Parliamentarians.

Among the questions parliamentarians asked is why the government failed to resolve the war in Amhara and Oromia region through negotiation.



Watch the parliamentary session live.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video



