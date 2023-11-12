Ethiopia’s Challenges and the Imperative of Inclusive Governance in a Dynamic Landscape

Abiy Ahmed (Image : Democracy In Africa/File)

Ethiopia grapples with a multifaceted crisis, entangled in internal conflicts, divisive ethno-enteric politics, and the intricacies of economic, social, military, and geopolitical complexities. At its core lies Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authoritative governance style, stifling genuine internal policy debates and leading to a deterioration in decision-making. This has resulted in sidelining experienced technocrats in favor of ethnic loyalists with limited expertise.

The repercussions of this internal governance struggle extend beyond Ethiopia’s borders, posing risks not only to the nation but to the entire region. Recent rhetoric from Mr. Abiy regarding Ethiopia’s pursuit of unfettered access to the sea and aspirations

for a Red Sea port with a naval base exemplifies the perils of personalized rule. Driven by narrow perspectives, these ambitions risk miscalculations with far-reaching geopolitical consequences. The potential invasion of Eritrea, for instance, not only jeopardizes Abiy’s hold on power but also raises the specter of regional instability and a devastating war that Ethiopia can ill-afford.

Navigating these intricate challenges demands a critical shift in focus for Mr. Abiy. Ethiopia stands on the brink of fragmentation and potential civil unrest, exacerbated by the inexperience of its leader and the divisive Ethnic Federalism constitution. Abiy’s trajectory, from a military background to a technologist in a security organization, leaves him ill-prepared to confront the multidimensional challenges the country faces.

Remedying these deficiencies requires a fundamental reorientation toward a more inclusive decision-making process. Involving knowledgeable experts across diverse fields becomes paramount for stability. Internally unifying Ethiopia emerges as a critical imperative, offering a potential pathway toward lasting peace and development. As global observers closely monitor the situation, the decisions emanating from Addis Ababa will not only shape Ethiopia’s future but will also reverberate with far-reaching implications on both a regional and global scale.

The intricate tapestry of Ethiopia’s challenges underscores the urgency of embracing inclusive governance as a cornerstone for navigating a dynamic and complex landscape.

