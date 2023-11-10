Friday, November 10, 2023
Abiy Ahmed did not bring about change in the past five years

borkena

Discussing his latest book “Modernization of Ethiopia” with Abebe Gelaw, Professor Messay Kebede criticize Abiy Ahmed for his failure to bring change in the past five years.

Watch the interview

Video : embedded from EVN Ethiopia YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

