Abiy Ahmed did not bring about change in the past five years

borkena

Discussing his latest book “Modernization of Ethiopia” with Abebe Gelaw, Professor Messay Kebede criticize Abiy Ahmed for his failure to bring change in the past five years.



Watch the interview

Video : embedded from EVN Ethiopia YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com