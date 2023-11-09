Welkait Documentary : “Our People, out budget”

borkena

Following the liberation of Wolkait, Dansha, and Humera from nearly three decades of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rule, the relevant body in the Ethiopian government has been ambiguous about the status of these areas.

Referred to by some as “Western Tigray” and by others as “contested areas,” these regions have become a focal point of attention for both international and local state actors.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this week publicly expressed his desire for a referendum to determine the identity of the people in these areas, which residents in the area consider as betrayal.

The core issue in Wolkait revolves around identity, with the rejection of an imposed ethnic Tigray identity and a demand for recognition as ethnic Amhara. Despite the lack of will on the part of the government to allocate a budget since the areas gained freedom from the TPLF three years ago, the residents have shown resilience by initiating and implementing development projects. Support from Ethiopians in the diaspora, originally from the area, has played a crucial role in these endeavors, with elected officials such as prominent figures like Demeke Zewudu leading notable infrastructure development initiatives.

In a documentary video from AMC provided below, both authorities and the people emphasize their Ethiopian identity, urging the government to recognize and treat them as such by allocating a budget. Watch the video for further insights.

Video : embedded from AMCYouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Business Listing / Directory Get Listed!

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com