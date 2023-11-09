Lecturer and Journalist Meskerem Abera’s Exeptional Guidance from Prison

Aklog Birara

Rarely do Ethiopian political prisoners write a 50 page document concerning the reasons for the Amhara insurgency. I enjoyed reading it and learning from it. I salute Meskerem Abera and look forward to her immediate release.

A mother of two, University lecturer and Journalist Meskerem Abera has written a masterpiece and those concerned about Amhara and Ethiopia must read. Modest to the core, Mrs. Abera urges us to improve the document, to set aside minor differences and work collaboratively and as a team.

I thank Journalist Habtamu Assefa of Hibre Radio for sharing the document with me and for conducting an interview on the subject (attached).

I also commend organizers of today’s protest march in Washington calling on the Biden Administration to take action against Amhara genocide

Video : embedded from Hiber Radio YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

