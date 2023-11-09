In defence of young people who can fall into pitfall of psychological crisis

Students in Axum 2013 (Photo :Wikipedia/file)

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) It is necessary to stand in defence of the students who did not score “good grades” at the school leaving examination so that they do not suffer from psychological crisis, sources said.

The general secretary of the Addis Ababa Youth Association, Yihunegn Mohammed, said that apart from closing the opportunity for the young people not to join the university, the result recorded in this year’s 12th grade final examination could create a major social and psychological crisis at the national level, Ahadu Radio 94.3 reported.

Yihunegn also said that enriching unsuccessful students in particular and young people in general with psychological support should not be left for tomorrow so that they do not fall into mental disorders that may lead them to commit suicide.

Social science teacher at Wolaita Sodo University, Nigatu Abebe (PhD), said that the effort being put forth to ease the social and psychological crisis befell up on the students who “failed” the national school leaving examination can be an option for the betterment of their lives in a sustainable way.

By taking into consideration that youth are the productive force and national resource of the nation, a way that they can take advantage of for both themselves and for the country should be considered, Nigatu further stated.

It was also noted that it is the responsibility of all society to make students and the young people to be diligent towards their education and activities. This should be done with determination and coordination, Ahadu Radio 94.3 reported.

