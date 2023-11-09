IDPs in Kellem Wollega, other Zones of Oromia have not received timely food supply

Displaced people in Gumuz (Photo credit : World Vision )

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has announced that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other members of the society in the East, West and Kellem Wollega Zones of the Oromia Region have not been provided with adequate, provisions and timely food supply, sources said.

Voice of America reported that as per the commission’s recent report, due to prolonged conflicts occurring between government security forces and insurgent groups in some Weredas of the Zones, humanitarian assistance that should have been provided has been hampered.

Saying that they have not received the food aid for the past two years, the residents of the Zones who were contacted by Voice of America, have requested the concerned bodies to closely monitor the just supply of the humanitarian aid that is planned to be delivered to the area.

