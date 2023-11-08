The number of Ethiopian journalists opting for exile on the rise

Solomon Alemu, editor, Fana Broadcasting Corporate (source SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Four journalists who were working for party affiliated media outlets, which are managed by the ruling party have fled the country, sources said..

Wazema reported here yesterday that at least thirteen private media and web page journalists have fled the country over the last six months. Although taking up exile by local journalists seems to be cool off for the last 20 years, it has now been relapsed. Recently four journalists from Fana Broadcasting corporate and Ethiopian Broadcast Corporation (EBC) left the country, Wazema said.

Solomon Alemu, who has served Fana Broadcasting Corporate for nearly twenty years at various positions, has applied for asylum in the United States a few weeks back. Solomon was sent to America for work a few months ago. He flew back home in the middle, but left again for America before his visa expired and reportedly filed a request for asylum there. Solomon Alemu served Fana Broadcasting Corporate starting from the position of reporter to sector director. He served the Corporate as head of the news desk since it launched transmission of television service, according to Wazem.

Mekoya Hailemariam, who was in charge of leading Fana’s digital media, has sought asylum in England. Mekoya has worked at Fana Broadcasting Corporate for more than 15 years starting from the lowest level to the senior position of director of the digital sector.

Mekoya Hailemariam had studied for his master’s degree in England and served Fana Broadcasting Corporate for years. However, he returned to England and sought asylum a few weeks ago.

Tesfaye Kebede, a journalist who served Fana Television as an editor, has recently gone to America for training. Tesfaye has not returned back home, according to Wazema.

A journalist, Mekides Tilahun, who served EBC at various positions for long years travelled to the United States accompanying President Sahilework Zewde to cover an agriculture-related conference in that country, disappeared from the airport in the United States, Wazema said.

Two friends of the runaway journalists whom Wazema talked to said that this was (the exile) caused by practices of partiality and ethnic politics witnessed in their respective workplaces. They commented that the journalists who have taken up the exile did not want to miss the opportunity they got to travel to foreign countries. Attempts made by Wazema to include the comments of the exiled journalists were unsuccessful.

