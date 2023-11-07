What Went Wrong with the Western Values?

Abiy Ahmed ( photo: The NPP)

November 7, 2023

By Mengistu Asfaw, B.A, BSc, MS

Throughout history, Africa has often borne the brunt of Western “civilization.” The industrial revolution in Europe marked a significant turning point in Western thinking, as it led to the colonization of Africa to control its rich raw materials. The infamous Berlin Conference in 1884-85 served as a catalyst for the scramble for Africa.

Sadly, the legacy of colonialism continues to haunt Africa today. Post-colonial Africa grapples with the struggle to break free from indirect rule and economic exploitation. The stories of Patrice Lumumba and Kwame Nkrumah serve as stark examples of the moral quagmire often seen in Western politics.

In 2018, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali became the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, following the ousting of the ethnocentric Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which was forced to retreat to its Tigray homeland. However, Abiy Ahmed Ali’s tenure has been marred by alarming human rights violations and the incitement of genocides against the Amhara people. Innocent Amhara individuals, including children, women, and the elderly, have been mercilessly massacred by Abiy Ahmed Ali’s irregular paramilitary militia known as Shene. Thousands of Amhara civilians have lost their lives, and millions have been displaced from their ancestral lands, primarily in the so-called Oromia administrative regions, particularly in Welega and Arssi.

Today, millions of Amhara refugees languish in poverty within various shelters in the Amhara regions, with a majority being children whose parents were victims of the Oromo paramilitary groups. Regrettably, the government of Abiy Ahmed Ali has done little to curb these killings, and there is substantial evidence implicating his government security forces in these genocidal crimes.

Illusion and Reality

Abiy Ahmed Ali, a Nobel Prize laureate, presents a stark contrast between his rhetoric and the harsh reality on the ground. Today, Ethiopia is plagued by arbitrary arrests without due process and the grim rise of summary executions at the hands of Abiy Ahmed Ali’s forces. Thousands of concentration camps have been established, where Amhara people endure untold suffering. Even the capital city, Addis Ababa, harbors several underground prisons that double as torture chambers. In all these dire situations, Amhara individuals make up the majority of the victims, condemned merely due to their ethnic identity.

The unjust war declared in the Amhara region seems intent on erasing the Amhara people from existence. Abiy Ahmed Ali’s forces employ military drones, heavy machinery, and even chemical weapons against civilians. Orthodox Christian Churches and some Mosques have been burnt and demolished, with worshippers losing their lives while attending services. An ethnic cleansing of the Amhara people appears to be underway.

Despite these egregious atrocities, it is disheartening to witness the Western world’s silence and its treatment of these events as business as usual. This raises questions about what has gone wrong with Western values of Human Rights, Democracy, and more. It also prompts reflection on collective institutions such as the U.N. and the European Union.

It is time to say, “enough is enough,” and demand that Abiy Ahmed Ali step down!”

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

