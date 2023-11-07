How Unity as a value is stigmatized in Ethiopia by ethnic nationalists, Red Sea Issue

borkena

In an interview with Andafta Media, Ohad Benami reflects on the Ethiopia-Eritrea situation. Recnet agenda setting move on the part of Abiy Ahmed’s government in connection with Access to the Red Sea has continued to be a talking point.



All state-owned media outlets are dwelling on the matter. Pro-government activists, or political cadres, are hyping it – at times making an offensive remark against Erireans. The latest case in point was Seyoum Teshome’s remark.

Ohad shared an observation reflecting how Unity as a value is stigmatized in Ethipia.

Watch what he had to say

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

