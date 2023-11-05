Ethiopia’s ruling party says “Reform underway to create a nation liveable for all” 

Farah Adem, deputy president of Prosperity Party (Photo : PD)

borkena

Prosperity Party, Ethiopia’s ruling party, said that reform works are underway to “create a nation liveable for all.”

Government sources cited Farah Adem, Head of the Party’s office and Deputy President, as saying that four key reforms have been underway in view of international and domestic situations.

It is during a party training session that he revealed it. The alleged reforms are not clearly specified. Apparently, the “reform” work has something to do with the way political parties and government are organized, and the political economy formation.

“Since the government has the responsibility to safeguard the safety and security of citizens, a reform measure that is capable of inclusion of all citizens has been underway,” Mr. Farah has reportedly briefed members of the parliament who are reportedly briefed by the reform underway.

The purpose of the reform measure is said to be to rescue Ethiopia from the political instability it is facing and improve people’s lives.

The training given to parliamentarians needs to be taken as input to deliver on their constitutional responsibilities, Mr. Farah is cited as saying.

When the Prosperity Party was announced about four years ago, hopes were high among Ethiopians that it would transform the governance structure from an ethnic-based one to one that gives room for citizens irrespective of ethnic identity.

However, the past four years have witnessed further political polarization and radical ethnic nationalism sentiments. Militarization of ethnic nationalism is another distinct feature that characterized the trend.

The Oromo region of Ethiopia has been especially problematic for non-ethnic Oromos and Oromos alike. Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians were massacred in the region – which the Ethiopian government links to a group it calls OLF-Shane.

Apart from the massacres, the group is linked to widespread kidnappings in the region. Freedom of movement has been curtailed and moving from place to place is considered to be a risky business.

The Federal and regional government has been making claims that it has been battling against the Militant group that calls itself the Oromo Liberation Army. But no tangible result has been achieved. Civilians are still massacred and kidnapped.

The rise of an armed struggle in the Amhara region of Ethiopia under Fano Forces is partly related to the situation in the Oromia region. The government imposed a state of emergency in the region in August this year with the aim to disarm FANO forces within two weeks time but the government failed to achieve that either. The war is still going on in the region despite claims from the government that the situation has been restored to normalcy in many parts of the region.

Apart from the armed conflict in the Amhara and Oromia regions, many of the areas in what used to be Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Region have been facing political instability as many zone-level administrations have been pursuing ethnic-based statehood status – a constitutional right granted to many areas.

It is noticeable that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has lost significant credibility and legitimacy. The initiatives that his government has taken in recent months have received a great degree of skepticism as the majority of Ethiopians seem to see them as strategies to regain public confidence.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com