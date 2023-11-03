Over 300 thousand Ethiopian students are out of school in North Shewa Zone, Amhara Region

Image : file/UNICEF Canada

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Education Department of North Shewa Zone of Amhara Region urged that it should be worked cautiously to return the students who are out of school due to the breach of peace in the region.

Head of the Education Department of North Shewa Zone of Amhara Region, Tadesse Shewaferahu said that though the current teaching and learning process of the academic year has already started, students numbering 310,000 have not yet been enrolled to schools due to the security problems in the region.

219 thousand students who should have been enrolled at primary school are reportedly out of school. Similarly, 57 thousand students who were supposed to join secondary and preparatory schools have not got the opportunity to do so.

33 thousand preschool students have not yet gone to school. Totally, 500 schools have reportedly stopped rendering the teaching and learning services at the beginning of this new academic year. One school did not even register students, according to the news source.

Sources indicate that there are many limitations in the process of ensuring the quality of education. Lack of participation of stakeholders in the sector, failing to fulfil education infrastructure to the desired level in coverage and quality; lack of resources, and losing interest that can be expressed in various ways, are among the limitation factors.

Due to the above stated problems, the results scored in the education sector are not pleasing. This has been revealed in the recently released results of the 12th grade national examination. The scoring passing grade is getting less and less, the news source indicated.

The fact that teenagers are currently out of school due to the deteriorating security situation has caused unprecedented problems. Head of the Education Department of North Shewa Zone of Amhara Region, Tadesse Shewaferahu further said that experts “are not able to move freely and support” the education sector.

