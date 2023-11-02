How do Eritreans feel about Abiy Ahmed’s claim?

borkena

Abiy Ahmed’s speech about access to the Red Sea has triggered extensive discussion among Ethiopians and Eritreans on multiple social media platforms.



Although Eritrea’s government response was a brief one, Eritrean activists seem to be drawn to what sounds like advocacy against Abiy Ahmed’s provocation.

In an interview with EVN Ethiopia, Amnauel GebreBirhan, an Eritrean, shares his views on why Eritreans are responding the way they do on the way highlighting Eritrea’s struggle for Independence.

Watch the interview

Video : embedded from EVN Ethiopia YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

