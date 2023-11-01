Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church once again calls for peaceful dialogue to resolve problems

His Holiness Abune Mathias (Photo /EOTC TV)

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) once again called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the problems being witnessed in the country.

The Holy Synod of EOTC made the call through the statement it issued after concluding its October 2023 conference.



“We Ethiopians have not yet recovered from the loss of human life and from the sadness of property damage caused by the war. We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties due to the wars, conflicts and disagreements that have occurred in various parts of our country, Ethiopia,” the Synod said in the statement.

Therefore, the Holy Synod once again called on the federal and regional governments, as well as all Ethiopians who are involved in the conflict to play their part in solving the problem through dialogue and agreement so that the peace and unity of the motherland, Ethiopia, will be preserved.

The Holy Synod at length made official the decision that all Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Churches all over the world conduct prayers for peace of the nation and unity of churches. The joint prayers are said to be from November 15, 2023 up to January 06, 2024, according to the Holy Synod of EOTC.

