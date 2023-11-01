Temesgen Tiruneh’s claim of victory, war in Amhara 

borkena

Temesgen Tiruneh, the former president of the Amhara region, currently serving in Abiy Ahmed’s government as the Director of the country’s intelligence organization, claimed this week that Fano forces, which he describes differently as extremist groups operating under the name of Fano, have been defeated.

The Ethiopian government had initially planned to complete the military operation in the Amhara region within two weeks with the intended consequence of total defeat of the Fano forces. However, this did not happen.

The Fano forces are still actively operating in many parts of the Amhara region, mostly in rural areas, where they are conducting guerrilla warfare, inflicting significant harm on the Defense Force. Reports from various sources, including the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, indicate heavy civilian casualties. The Ethiopian government is extensively using drone strikes and artillery shelling that are targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Amhara region. Hundreds of civilians, including a toddler, have been killed in these attacks. Yet, the Fano forces, as things stand now, continue their combat operations.

The reportage from EVN Ethiopia provides a glimpse of the realities on the ground. Watch the video below.

Video : embedded from EVN Ethiopia YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com