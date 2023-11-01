Ministry of Education calls for open discussion on problems in the system

Dr. Berhanu Nega, Minister for Education

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Minister of Education, Professor Birhanu Nega, said while delivering a message to the members of Teachers Association in Jigjiga Town of Somali Region that problems in the education system should openly be discussed and solved jointly.



“As an education sector, the education system is in trouble. Therefore, it is mandatory to solve the problem,” Birhanu said.

“The result we scored in the High School Leaving Examination over the last couple of years shows how problematic the education system is,” the minister said. For this, it is necessary to put a remedy and work on it to solve the problem, according to Professor Birhanu Nega.



In particular, the failure to provide quality education, the marriage of politics and education, the fact that the education leadership is not assigned based on merit but on political stands, the regionalization of education and the general moral failure being witnessed in the country are reportedly the main problems of the education system.



“Thus, in order to bring about change in the education system properly, these fractures must be fixed from the ground up,” Birhanu said.

The Minister of Education said that efforts are being made to provide practical education from the bottom, to improve the infrastructure of schools, to prepare a special training program for school principals, and to open colleges of education in five universities for teacher training.

