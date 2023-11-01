Ex-Child Soldier- Abiy Ahmed, and His Alarming Propensity for Violence

Ethio Chronicle

Over the past three decades, Abiy Ahmed has immersed himself in three brutal Ethiopian Wars, donning different hats in each. His turbulent odyssey kickstarted when he was a mere child, thrust into the chaos of a communist regime, joining an ethnic Oromo rebel movement at the tender age of 14. He then waded into the harrowing Ethiopia-Eritrea war in 2000 as a foot soldier. Since taking the reins of power, Ethiopia has witnessed darkest years. His inclination towards violence, now that he holds a position of authority, is a matter of concern. He has either actively contributed to or turned a blind eye to numerous instances of violence, highlighting a disconcerting lack of empathy for the countless individuals whose lives have been affected. This raises questions about the possibility of him suffering from PTSD due to his tumultuous and violent past.

The public is left in a state of bewilderment, grappling with the unsettling lack of compassion exhibited by Abiy Ahmed. This apparent void of empathy can be traced back to his own violent past, which leaves many wondering about the potential lingering trauma and its impact on his leadership. In light of these concerns, a growing chorus of voices is calling for his resignation, believing that he should seek professional treatment to address any unresolved trauma and regain the capacity for empathy. This perspective suggests that only by acknowledging and addressing his own past and its potential influence on his leadership can Ethiopia hope for a more peaceful and empathetic future under new leadership.

Video : embedded from Ethio Chronicles YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com