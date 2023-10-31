The Amhara Region in Ethiopia has become a killing site for innocent citizens

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has been targeted by extremist forces within and outside of the government structure (Photo : file)

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Three churches were damaged, and more than 10 priests were killed cold-bloodedly in an attack perpetrated by armed forces in Dera Woreda of the Amhara Region, sources said.

Mahibere-Kidusan of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church disclosed yesterday that three Orthodox Christian churches were burnt down, and over 10 serving priests were murdered cold-bloodedly in an attack inflicted by armed forces in Dera Woreda, Salale Diocese of North Shewa Zone in the Amhara Region.

The news source said that the killing of innocent Orthodox laity continued in an intensified manner, and more than 400 residential houses owned by Orthodox Christians were gutted down by fire, which was lit by the armed combatants in Dera Woreda.

Following the bloody attacks carried out by the militants, many compatriots residing in eight Woredas have fled their areas to neighboring towns. The armed militants have reportedly been abducting followers of Orthodox Christianity in the town for the purpose of obtaining ransom money.

As the dangerous problem has not been given due attention by the concerned government bodies to find a lasting resolution, the existence of the laity is hanging by a thread. They are subjected to severe abuse and need the concerned government to rescue them, according to the news released by the Orthodox Sunday School.

The mayhem and killings of Orthodox Christians by armed combatants in Selale Diocese of North-Shewa Zone, Dera Woreda, in the Amhara Region forced many of the Orthodox Churches to stop providing religious services and close their gates. Orthodox laity, who have been deprived of their freedom of religion and religious worship, have fled the areas, according to a report disseminated by Mahibere-Kidusan of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

