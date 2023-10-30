Ethiopian Church Declares Month-Long Prayer for Peace and Unity

Members of the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Church (Photo source : EOTC TV)

borkena

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Holy Synod on Monday called for several weeks of prayer, for the unity of the church and peace in Ethiopia. The call came after the Holy Synod concluded days of meeting on matters affecting the church and the country.

With over 50 million faithful followers within the nation, the Ethiopian Church has a presence in many parts of the world, including in the rest of Africa, Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

In a statement, which is published on Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church TV, the Holy Synod said, ” The Holy Synod strongly believes that the problem and challenges occurring in our country could be eliminated when all Ethiopians together believe that we have a part to play and pray to our God in accordance with your religious creed, repent, and turn our face to God…”

Accordingly, the Holy Synod earnestly appealed to all adherents of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church to engage in prayer and spiritual contemplation from November 25, 2023, through January 6, 2024. This period of spiritual devotion will be held within the Ethiopian churches, with a call for the laity to join in prayer.

The Ethiopian Church traditionally celebrates Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

The church itself has faced extraordinary political pressures, which appear to be aimed at weakening its position as one of the oldest and strongest churches in the world. Furthermore, the tragic loss of its followers in various regions of the country, particularly in Oromia and South Ethiopia, has been accompanied by what appears to be politically motivated attempts to sow division within the Church and the Holy Synod.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com