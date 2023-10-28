TPLF, the Interim Administration of Tigray Region at loggerheads 

TPLF Chairperson, Debretsion Gebremichael (left) and President of Regional Interim Administration, Getachew Reda (right) – Source SM.

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) The President of the Tigray Interim Administration, Getachew Reda, said in a statement he gave to Tigray Television that “there is no cadre meeting acknowledged by the government to be held today and tomorrow, October 28 and 29, 2023.”

The President issued the statement through his office yesterday, on October 27, 2023, indicating that he has no knowledge of the reason for the meeting called from Kebele to Zonal levels on the wake of the martyr’s day. The Interim Administration inquired, “What is the reason for calling a meeting at the expense of public resources and leaving aside responsibilities given by the government” in its statement.

On the other hand, the Chairman of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebre-Michael (PhD), announced in his letter circulated to party members that the meeting of the cadres called for this weekend would be held. The latest information is that the invited cadres are arriving in Mekele, the capital of the Region for the said meeting, according to TPLF.

The President of the Interim Tigray Administration, Getachew Reda, issued the statement following the decision to dismiss several public relations officers from the six Zones of the Region. The public relations officers, drawn from different Zones of the Region, were said to hold a meeting beyond the knowledge of the Interim Administration, according to Getachew. He substantiated the decision made by his administration, stating that the dismissed individuals were involved in activities unknown to the Interim Administration. Some of the dismissed officials are said to have heard about their dismissal from a third party rather than receiving a formal letter in person.

It was clarified in the statement that while the main participants of the meeting were the public relations officers at all levels, actions were taken against them for going their own way and neglecting the responsibilities given to them by the government and the people.

Getachew stated that the law enforcement action initiated in Tigray would continue in an intensified manner.

Measures will be taken against those who violate the law and order of the Interim Administration, according to Getachew. “The army and the administration will work jointly by mobilizing the people to address the problem,” the President said.

“Government bodies at every level must fulfill the responsibilities given to them by the people and the government and work for the benefit of the people,” said Getachew Reda.

Many are expressing concerns about the differences between the Interim Administration and the TPLF and are asking, “Where will these differences lead?”

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com