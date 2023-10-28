TPLF Plans Mekelle Meeting, Interim Government Blocks It

Is TPLF on a Collision Course with Getachew’s Administration in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia?

Getachew Reda (Photo : Public Domain)

borkena

The leadership of the TPLF has issued a call for a meeting scheduled to take place in Mekelle this Saturday and Sunday. The meeting is set to include party cadres from the local, district, and zone levels. This announcement was disseminated through the party’s social media channels.

In response, Getachew Reda, the President of the Interim Administration established under the Pretoria agreement of November 2022, released a statement on Friday expressing confusion regarding the purpose of this meeting.

As of Friday, there is no official acknowledgement from the Interim Administration regarding the meeting’s legitimacy.

The Interim Administration cited the need to address post-mourning government responsibilities in the region following a three-day period of national mourning. Getachew’s administration believes that public resources should not be expended on this meeting.

Authorities from various parts of the region have been working to coordinate the meeting since Wednesday, it was said.

Earlier this week, Getachew Reda removed six high-ranking public relations heads at the zone level, ostensibly due to their failure to fulfill their “governmental responsibilities.” He vowed to take similar actions in the future.

Getachew emphasized that individuals in various government positions should prioritize actions that benefit the people, with those hindering progress facing strong law enforcement measures.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the key participants in the Mekelle meeting are the heads of public organizational affairs.

The political divide between the Interim Administration and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is growing clearer. However, the exact nature of this divide remains unclear, except for the fact that the party, for whom Getachew Reda once served as a public relations officer, appears to reject his role as Interim President of the region. Speculation suggests that this divide may be related to the war, which has claimed over a million lives in the Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions.

In an effort to quell concerns, the party has assured, in advance of its meeting, that the people in the region should not pay heed to any “rumors” regarding the gathering. The party claims to have the authorization of the central committee, executive committee, and various party committees.

Furthermore, earlier this month, Getachew Reda informed reporters in Mekelle that the security situation in the region has significantly deteriorated, to the point where even government officials with escorts do not feel safe. He also disclosed the existence of secret prisons not known to the Interim Administration.

