Gogot for Guraghe Unity, Justice Party discloses detainment of top party official

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Gogot for Guraghe Unity and Justice Party said yesterday that a top party official was detained by government security forces.

Party Office Deputy leading staff and Head of International Relations Department, Melaku Sahile was arrested by the security forces on October 25, 2023, party disclosed.

Head of the party’s Public Relations Department, Jemil Sani, confirmed to Deutsche Welle (DW) the arrest of the official, Melaku Sahile.

The party made official on its social media account that Melaku Sahile was arrested while he was walking home. “We learned from families that Melaku was detained near his residence around 6:00 pm on October 25, 2023,” the party indicated. The party further announced that Melaku was under custody in the 3rd police station near Semen Hotel. The police did not say anything why the party official was arrested, according to Gogot.

Jemil, Party public Relation Head, said that the official who was detained had no criminal record or has never been charged.

Jemil expressed thought that Melaku might be arrested for the mere reason of reflecting opinions and criticisms in his personal social media account

Gogot for Guraghe Unity and Justice Party is known for its strong opposition against the ruling Prosperity Party, it was learnt.

