Ethiopia’s Low Ranking in the Global Rule of Law Index

Image : screenshot from The World Justice Project Report

borkena

The World Justice Project’s recent release of the “Global Rule of Law Index” reveals Ethiopia’s low ranking in the global context. This report provides insights into the challenges Ethiopia faces concerning the rule of law.

Ethiopia’s Ranking:

Ethiopia currently occupies the 129th position out of 142 countries, with an overall rule of law score of 0.38. The assessment takes into account eight critical factors:

–Constraints on government powers

–Absence of corruption

–Open government

–Fundamental rights

–Order and security

–Regulatory enforcement

–Civil justice

–Criminal justice

One pivotal factor in this assessment is “Constraints on government powers.” This metric evaluates, as indicated in the report, the extent to which those in power are bound by the law. It encompasses both constitutional and institutional means of restraining and holding government powers accountable. Additionally, it considers non-governmental checks on governmental authority, such as a free and independent press. Remarkably, Ethiopia received its lowest score in this category.

The World Justice Project

The World Justice Project (WJP) identifies itself as “an independent, multidisciplinary organization dedicated to generating knowledge, raising awareness, and promoting global adherence to the rule of law.” Established by William H. Neukom in 2006, it originated as a presidential initiative of the American Bar Association (ABA).

Challenges Faced by Ethiopia

Despite Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s introduction of reform measures after widespread anti-government protests, his administration has faced challenges in their effective implementation. These challenges have resulted in deteriorating security conditions, most notably in the Oromia region, marked by an increase in kidnappings and the targeting of innocent civilians. An armed ethnic-Oromo nationalist group, labeled a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian parliament, is believed to receive clandestine support from various levels of Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Moving freely within Ethiopia’s Oromia region has become increasingly perilous, with potential risks including hefty ransoms or even loss of life. Furthermore, there have been instances of the government violating laws, including the constitution. Recent months have seen the profiling and detention of tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara individuals in concentration camps in the capital, Addis Ababa, ostensibly under the guise of implementing state of emergency legislation.

For further details regarding Ethiopia’s ranking in the Global Rule of Law Index, please refer to this Link.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com