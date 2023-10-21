The Road to Mutual Success: Red Sea Access, Afar Autonomy, and Ethiopia-Eritrea Synergy

Editor’s note : views in the article reflect the views of the writer, not that of borkena.com

Google Map of Ethiopia and the Region

By Daniel Teka

Introduction

The Horn of Africa stands at a pivotal crossroads of history, geography, and geopolitics. Ethiopia, the most populous landlocked nation in the world, is poised for transformative change. In the spirit of our global interconnectedness and the principles of self-determination, it is high time to advocate for Ethiopia’s return to its historical access to the Red Sea and the establishment of Afar autonomy. This will not only foster regional stability but also unlock untold economic and developmental opportunities for the people of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Ethiopia’s Historical Connection to the Red Sea

Ethiopia’s desire for access to the Red Sea is rooted in its rich historical connection to this vital maritime route. Throughout much of its history, Ethiopia maintained direct access to the Red Sea. This historical precedent demonstrates that Ethiopia’s quest for Red Sea access is not a novel ambition but rather a return to a time-tested and strategically significant arrangement.

The historical precedent of Ethiopian access to the Red Sea highlights the fact that Ethiopia’s position as a landlocked nation is not a matter of natural geography but rather the result of historical events and political developments. The return of access to the Red Sea is a matter of rectifying historical injustices and allowing Ethiopia to regain its rightful place as a maritime nation.

Empowering the Afar People

In the quest for a comprehensive solution, it is vital to focus on addressing the concerns of the Afar people, who inhabit both Ethiopia and Eritrea. They are a unique community with a rich cultural heritage, long overlooked and marginalized. Granting the Afar people the autonomy to self-govern is a fundamental human right and an opportunity to empower a historically disadvantaged group. Inspired by successful models such as Spain and the Basque Country, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and Tanzania and Zanzibar, we propose a new model for a semi-autonomous Afar region under Ethiopia. This model will empower the Afar people to govern their own affairs, preserve their cultural heritage, and foster peace and prosperity. It’s a step towards rectifying historical injustices, fostering peace, and acknowledging the cultural richness of the Horn of Africa.

Eritrea’s Vital Role

Eritrea plays a vital role in Ethiopia’s goal to reach the Red Sea, which was once part of Ethiopia. The strong connections between the people of Ethiopia and Eritrea, based on culture and religion, are deep-rooted. To make this even better, Ethiopia should extend an offer to Eritrea for a share of ownership in Ethiopian Airlines and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This offer is grounded in the historical and cultural ties between the two nations and is a win-win proposition. Eritrea can benefit from economic integration and access to valuable resources like free electricity generated by the GERD. Additionally, this partnership opens doors to international connectivity via Ethiopian Airlines, promoting regional cooperation and shared prosperity. By sharing ownership in these assets, both countries can work together to enhance their mutual growth and development.

Conclusion

Ethiopia’s historical rights to Red Sea access, the Afar people’s right to self-governance and cultural preservation, and Eritrea’s opportunity to share in the benefits of the GERD are all components of a vision for a prosperous and interconnected Horn of Africa. By embracing this solution, nations in the region can transcend historical grievances and forge a path toward a brighter future. It’s a step towards a more stable, prosperous, and integrated Horn of Africa where Ethiopia, the Afar people, and Eritrea can all reap the rewards of cooperation, peace, and mutual progress.

Daniel Teka teaches English at a private school in Addis Ababa.

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

__

To Publish an Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkenaGot a business? Get Listed on Business Listing



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com