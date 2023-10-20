Tension Abiy Ahmed caused in the Red Sea

borkena

Last week, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed publicly spoke about something he has been discussing with his close circles – Access to the Red Sea.



In his equivocal message, he says that he will pursue the issue through peaceful means while underscoring that access to the Red Sea is a must.

His statement has caused a reaction from states and non-state actors. There are activists who see his agenda as setting a strategy to divert attention from existing political, economic and security problems in the country.Eritrean activists , many of them, were agitated by his speech – of course many of them are mistakenly framing it as something that Ethiopia is planning when the real issue is different.

The government of Eritrea has given a measured response. Somali and Djibouti have also joined Eritrea in rejecting Abiy Ahmed “by hook or cook” claim over the Red Sea.

