Abiy Ahmed, along with various factions, including Prosperity Gospel fanatics, and Oromo nationalists, has been involved in a severe conflict that threatens the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, a 1700-year-old institution and one of the oldest Christian churches in existence. This ancient church carries immense historical, cultural, and religious significance, and its preservation is paramount. In light of this ongoing crisis, it is imperative that the global Christian community takes proactive measures to safeguard this cherished religious institution before the situation deteriorates further.

