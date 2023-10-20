Ethiopian Ministry of Labour, Skills says unemployment has become serious national problem

Nigussu Tilahun (Photo : PD)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – State Minister of Labour and Skills, Nigussu Tilahun said at the opening of a national job forum organised here that unemployment is the root cause for all problems and therefore all stakeholders should come forward to work hand in glove for the solution.

The forum, which was opened here yesterday, is believed to connect more than 20,000 new graduate job seekers and 200 hiring organisations. The workshop that was organised by different bodies is expected to create job opportunities for six thousand new graduates. One of the workshop participants, Dashan Bank, made a surprise announcement on the occasion that it would hire three thousand new graduates.

The participants, employing firms and job seekers said that the event has created a good opportunity by connecting employees and employers.

