Over 100 government officials including Regional Security Chief arrested for theft of 25,000 quintals of fertilizer

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – 148 Government officials, including a regional security chief, arrested for the theft of 25,000 quintals of fertilizer, sources said.

Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio reported here today that Many government officials including the chief of Regional Security Bureau were involved in the theft of 25,000 quintals of soil fertilizer in the newly established Sidama Region.

Sidama Region Security Bureau told Ethio-FM 107.8 that the government officials were involved in the theft of the soil fertilizer that was planned to be distributed in 16 Woreda of Sidama Region. Representing the Regional Security Bureau, Alemayehu Timoteos, said that 148 people including government officials who were allegedly involved in the crime were put under control, according to the news source.

The Security Bureau representative said that the stolen fertilizer is 25 thousand quintals, which is valued at 38 million birr. Alemayehu Timotiyos further said that if the soil fertilizer had reached the farmers, it would have yielded 442,000 quintals of production.

The Security Bureau has discovered that the expert appointed to serve the farmers has been using the fertilizer for his own benefit in a secret deal with the businessmen. The government imported the subsidized soil fertilizer to improve the lives of the farmers, according to Ethio-FM 107.8.

The Sidama Regional Security Bureau has disclosed that the 148 people who were at leadership level of various government offices starting from Kebele to Regional position, have been sacked from their responsibilities and their cases are being investigated.

