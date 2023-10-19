Debre Markos : heavy fighting reported

borkena
Anchor Media report indicates that Fano Forces are attacking Ethiopian Defense Force positions in and around Debre Markos – one of the major cities in the Amhara region of Ethiopia where Ethiopian Defense Force members reportedly carried out extrajudicial executions.
Take a listen from the Anchor Media (Amharic)
Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
