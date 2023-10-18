Ethiopia : World Anesthesia Day is being celebrated 

From the web

Only 200 anaesthesiologists for over 60,000 cancer patients in Ethiopia

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Although 80 percent of cancer patients need anesthesiologists, the only professionals in the sector of anesthesiology in the country is limited to 200, sources said.

World Anesthesia Day is being celebrated today in Ethiopia, whose annual cancer incidence is estimated to be around 60, 960 cases, according to available information.

Ethio-FM 107.8 Radio said that October 18 is being celebrated here under the theme “What should the awareness of the community look like regarding anaesthesia?”.

World Anaesthesia Day is being celebrated world-wide for the 177th time under the theme “Anaesthesia and Cancer Treatment”, Ethio-FM indicated.

At a press conference given yesterday, it was underscored that extensive awareness raising activities should be carried out regarding the professional anaesthetists, Ethio-FM said.

Sources indicate that annual cancer incidence is estimated to be around 60, 960 cases with an annual mortality of over 44,000. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Ethiopia.

