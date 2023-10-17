An Ethiopian girl reportedly took her own life in the Ethiopian capital  

Nazrawit Tesfaye (From social media)

borkena

Nazrawit Tesfaye, a young Ethiopian who has been active on social media, reportedly took her own life. Citizen reports on social media did not reveal details of where and how she took her life.

Her last Facebook status update on Monday which she wrote in Amharic says “ብንሄድ ይሻለናል…” which translates to “We better go…”

Three days ago, she shared on her facebook page a letter she wrote to God. The letter had only three words and in between what appears to be teardrops that have formed about five wet marks on the paper. It starts with “Dear Lord” and ends with “Amen.” She captioned it “አንዳንዴ… በቂ ነው” which translates to “Sometimes…it’s enough.”

Letter that Nazrawit shared on her social media days before she took her life

On October 8, she wrote another short update that rather seems to suggest a deep faith in God’s omnipotence. “Any sadness is not beyond the consoling power of God.”

Messages of condolences are pouring in on her social media page. Many of them are written on the status update she wrote a day before she took her life.

Screenshot from her social media

So far no further detail is given from the family members. Addis Ababa Police has not released a statement either.

From Citizen reports, it seems that Nazrawit struggled with emotional disturbance but the cause of her death is not definitely confirmed by family members.

It has become a recurring problem in Ethiopia in recent times.

Adebabay Media had a report about Nazrawit Tesfaye and mental health issues. Some Ethiopians living in the United States and had emotional struggles in the past have shared their experience.

Watch the video below :

