Drone strike in Minjar , North Shoa

In the latest string of drone strike, Ethiopian government forces carried out what is said to be the worst drone attack. This time target the was Minjar – which is in the range of less than a 100 kilometers range from the capital Addis Ababa. Dozens are said to be killed in the attack. As was the case in the drone strikes in Gojam and Debre Berhan, the victims are civilians.

It happened a day before Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed left for China to attend the Third Road and Belt Initiative.

Mesfin Aman, Amsterdam-based political activist and Anchor Media analyst, says what makes this particular attack different is that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed himself was at Debre Zeit (Bishoftu) air force base – and in the command center when the attack happened.



