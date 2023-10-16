Eritrea says “do not be provoked” in response to Red Sea talk that Ethiopian PM triggered 

Source : Ministry of Information of the State of Eritrea

After months of rumors that the Ethiopian Prime Minister is framing the Red Sea agenda, it became clear last Friday when he gathered his party and government officials and told them that access to the sea is a must.

He told his ministers that Ethiopia has “historical, geographical, ethnic and economic” grounds to reclaim access to the Red Sea.

His statement triggered extensive conversation on social media both from Eritreans and Ethiopian activists. While many speculations are given, the overwhelming majority tend to think that the Prime Minister is bringing the Red Sea agenda as a strategy to divert public attention from multiple detrimental crises his government is facing.

Ethiopians in the country and abroad have expressed a stern criticism to Ethiopian PM statement. Some called it “irresponsible.”

The Eritrean government on Monday responded to the situation with only a few lines of statement issued from the Ministry of Information.

While the statement has acknowledged that the issue has dominated conversations, it advised concerned bodies not to be provoked by it. The statement did not mention PM Abiy Ahmed nor made a reference to his statement.

The statement from the government of Eritrea reads as follows :

” Discourses – both actual and presumed – on water, access to the sea, and related topics floated in the recent times are numerous and excessive indeed. The affair has perplexed all concerned observers.

In the event, the Government of Eritrea repeatedly reiterates that it will not, as ever, be drawn into such alleys and platforms.

The GOE further urges all concerned not to be provoked by these events. “

