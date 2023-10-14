His Holiness Abune Mathias express grief for those killed in Tigray 

The tragic face of the war – a mother has lost five children in the war

His Holiness Abune Mathias

His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, on Saturday expressed his grief for those killed during the two years bloody war, EOTC media reported.

His message came a day after the Tigray region declared a three days of mourning to commemorate those who were killed in the region while fighting on the part of the TPLF. Political forces in Tigray accused Ethiopian government, Amhara regional forces and Eritrean forces of “committing genocide in Tigray.”

“For we Ethiopians have failed to learn from the words of God and from our past war history, much blood is spilled in Tigray, Amhara, Afar and other regions. That is not enough ; at this time the news of killings we are hearing from different places is disturbing us… ” his Holiness is cited as saying in his message.

The tone of his message seems to be critical of failure to negotiate. He said the end of the massacre has never been a massacre and that it is important to note that it is useless to stand over a dead body and negotiate.

His Holiness was part of a national committee that was delegated to the Tigray region of Ethiopia to plead for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders to not resort to war and resolve differences with the Federal government through dialogue. He mentioned the effort in his message.

“Today we express our deep grief for those being commemorated in Tigray. We have been pleading much for that not to occur ; for we have reached a time when priesthood and gray hair is not revered , we are living grief. Today, there is no household in Tigray where people are not grieving.”

In his message of consolation for those grieving their sons and daughters in the Tigray region, he advised them not to remorse and harm themselves further. That will not bring back those who died and make your hearts strong, he added.

Ethiopian Media outlets reported that there is a mother who lost all five of her children in the war.

“We are people for whom the grave is not the end as we are people who have Resurrection,” is his spiritual message.

The Patriarch returned to Ethiopia this week from the United State where he was getting medical treatment.

The war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Abiy Ahmed’s government ended in November 2022 when the two parties signed the Pretoria agreement after more than a million people were killed in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.

