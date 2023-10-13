Ethiopian PM making clear his intension of war against Eritrea?

borkena

In deadly war in the Amhara region and leading ethnically divided country with a pervasive security problem in the country, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed is publicly talking about right to access to the Red Sea.

Plainly, it would amount to provocation on Eritrea’s sovereignty. Watch his speech to his party members below.

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

