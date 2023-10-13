Friday, October 13, 2023
HomeEthiopian VideoEthiopian PM making clear his intension of war against Eritrea?
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ethiopian PM making clear his intension of war against Eritrea?

borkena

In deadly war in the Amhara region and leading ethnically divided country with a pervasive security problem in the country, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed is publicly talking about right to access to the Red Sea.

Plainly, it would amount to provocation on Eritrea’s sovereignty. Watch his speech to his party members below.

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News