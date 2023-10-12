Eight percent of Ethiopian men are affected by breast cancer

Sources say the treatment for men breast caner is similar to women breast cancer. Photo : Ron Angel/Flickr, CC BY (source : The conversation)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Globally, the rate of breast cancer in men is less than 1%, but in our country it is 8%, a research indicates.

A study conducted in different parts of the country indicates that the rate of breast cancer in men is 8 percent. A similar study conducted in Adama and Gondar towns shows that 13 percent of men in Gondar are affected by breast cancer, Ethio-FM 107.8 reported.

Although breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in our country, there is also the possibility for men to develop it, according to Ethio FM 107.8 Radio.

Breast cancer develops in women accounts for 32 percent at the national level. Over 70 percent of cases reportedly occur in young people.

People accounting for 70-80% are the ones who come to medical facilities after their cancer has reached the terminal stage, the radio said. According to a study conducted in 2020, 2.2 million new women worldwide are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Breast cancer, like cervical cancer, cannot be prevented. The only remedy is early detection and treatment, Ethio-FM 107.8 said.

“Month of the International Breast Cancer” is being observed the whole October under the theme, “Early detection and treatment of breast cancer saves lives”.

