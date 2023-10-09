Oromummaa God : An Open Letter to PM Abiy

Neither Kronos nor Zeus is a Good Role Model for You

Photo illustration source CNN

Yonas Biru, PhD

In Greek mythology, Kronos is one of the worst Greek gods. He was cruel to his wife and children. Fearing that his children would one day grow up and overthrow him, he swallowed them as soon as they were born. His wife successfully concocted a plan to save their last child, Zeus.

She supplied Kronos with potent alcohol until he was drunk. When he woke up, she convinced him that he had swallowed the newborn when he was drunk. She saved Zeus and sent him to an island, Crete. Zeus grew up in Crete and returned to avenge his father. He overthrew his father and anointed himself as the new god in his stead.

Sadly, Zeus developed fear that his wife may one day conspire with their yet to be born children to overthrow him. To avoid such a future threat, he swallowed his wife whole!

Dear PM Abiy:

Having swallowed Lemma Megersa, Jawar Mohammed, and the likes of Merera Gudina, you have now made yourself the undisputed Oromummaa god. Outside of your tribal kingdom, you have swallowed Amhara PP and TPLF. They have declared their allegiance to you. Their leaders do not even pee without permission from the Oromummaa god. You are now tiring to swallow Ethiopia whole.

Remember that those who tried to swallow Ethiopia whole have perished. If Benito Mussolini, with his top Generals Rodolfo Graziani and Pietro Badoglio, failed to do it, you sure cannot make it happen with a Field Marshal of retreat (Berhanu Julla) and Oromummaa demigod wannabe (Shimeles Abdissa).

Dear Prime Minister:

Your strategy to hang the threat of genocide over Ethiopia to stay in power is a futile gamble. Ethiopia is not Rwanda. It is one of the most strategic lands in the world. The world will not stand idle as you push such a nation into a genocidal civil war. The US has enough military force in Djibouti. The world is closely monitoring the situation. If it tips toward a genocidal war, they will send troops to take you out dead or alive.

Remember June 2021, when TPLF was marching towards Addis Ababa. The US believed allowing TPLF in Addis was a recipe for a genocidal civil war. Their only interest to send US troops was to stop TPLF from entering Addis Ababa. Sadly, the idiot Amhara intellectuals at home and in the diaspora were መጃጃልing, claiming Biden was preparing to join the war

theater to bring TPLF back to power. How can an entire intellectual class be this stupid I do not understand?

You are lucky that you are still in office despite your repeated reckless actions. The only reason is because there is no party or coalition that has won the support and confidence of the international community. Remember you were ushered into office with help from the international community after the TPLF led government proved destabilizing. You are existing in borrowed time.

The purpose of this open letter is to advise you that your gamble will not help you to swallow Ethiopia whole. It will ensure your demise.

Do two things: (1) Stop the war because you will never win, and (2) get rid of your evangelical ጠንቁዋዮች out of your palace. Their “God Showed Me You Will Win” and “God Told Me You Will Prevail” prophesies are utter lies. God does not advice anyone to go to war. Your evangelical ጠንቁዋዮች are the sources of your demise.

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

