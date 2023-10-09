Banning Amharas from entering Addis Ababa has not stopped yet

Bahir Dar Bus Station (Photo : Wikipedia)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Banning Amharas from entering into Addis Ababa by the Oromia Security Forces has continued while citizens are calling for urgent measures to be taken by the federal government against the illegal move of prohibiting civilian from entering their own capital city, sources said.

VoA Amharic reported about complaints of passengers coming from Amhara areas that they “were prevented from entering Addis Ababa from the eastern Amhara Region by security forces of the Oromia Region ”.

As commentators have pointed out, the ban has been imposed as the annual Irreecha Festival approaches. However, following this, travellers among whom many wanted to come to Addis for various reasons, have been facing problems. There are individuals coming for interviews for new jobs, medical appointments, to join their higher learning institutions after their summer leave, according to VoA.

The Public Transport Terminal Administration of North Shewa Zone in Amhara Region, criticised that the federal highways should not be guarded by regional security forces. It is rather the Federal Force that should have deployed its security apparatus to watch the roads.

However, the administration said that after repeated exchange of letters between the North Shewa Zone Administration of Amhara and the Oromia Region, the university students who were not allowed to pass through Sheno Check point have been allowed to enter Addis Ababa, VoA said.

Executive Director of Transport and Logistic Bureau of Amhara Region, Zewdu Malede said that he had discussed the issue with Transport bureaux of Oromia Region and Addis Ababa City Administration. The reaction given from the Oromia Region, according to Zewdu Malede, was that what was done “was not a bun but it was merely a check up or inspection being conducted at a checkpoint”.

Deputy Chief of Peace and Security Bureau of the Oromia Region, Colonel Abebe Geresu, said that they, “search travellers to maintain security” not to ban them.

