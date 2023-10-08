New World Record Set at the Chicago Marathon as Kelvin Kiptum Shatters Kipchoge’s record

Kelvin Kiptum crossing the finishing line at Chicago Marathon to shatter World record (Photo : Chicago Marathon Social media page)

Chicago, October 08, 2023 – In a remarkable display of athleticism, Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum emerged victorious at the Chicago Marathon, smashing the world record in the Men’s Marathon category.

Kiptum’s astonishing achievement saw him complete the marathon in an astonishing 2:00:35 hours, a remarkable feat that sliced 34 seconds off Eliud Kipchoge’s previous record. Kiptum, whose previous personal best was 2:01:25, has now etched his name in the annals of marathon history. Kipchoge’s previous marathon world record of 2:01:09 had been set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

Kelvin Kiptum’s historic victory comes just six months after his second-fastest marathon time, which he achieved in London. The 23-year-old Kenyan athlete is not resting on his laurels; he’s aiming even higher. “In the future, I know I can run two hours,” Kiptum boldly stated, as quoted by the Olympics.

Reflecting on his achievement in a post-race interview, Kiptum expressed his elation, saying, as quoted in the Olympics,” I feel so happy. I was prepared. I knew I was coming for a course record, but fortunately, it’s a world record.”

Benson Kipruto, another Kenyan athlete, secured the second position with a time of 2:04:02, while Bashir Abdi of Belgium claimed the third spot, crossing the finish line in 2:04:32.

Woman’s Marathon

In the Women’s Marathon event at the Chicago Marathon, Ethiopian-born Sifan Hassan, currently representing the Netherlands, achieved a stunning victory, clocking in at 2:13:44. This remarkable time now stands as the “second-fastest marathon of all time” for women.

Notably, the world record for the women’s marathon was recently set at the Berlin Marathon when Tigist Assefa completed the race in 2:11:53 hours, two weeks ago.

Last year’s Chicago Marathon champion, Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich, secured the second position with a time of 2:15:37, while Megertu Alemu, an Ethiopian athlete, finished third and clinched the top spot with a time of 2:17:09.

Kelvin Kiptum’s record-breaking performance and the thrilling competition in both the Men’s and Women’s Marathon categories have undoubtedly left a lasting mark on the Chicago Marathon’s history.

