The latest from Amhara region, political implications of mobilization for Irreecha

Mesfin Aman ( Photo : screenshot from the video)

borkena

Mesfin Aman, an activist based in Amsterdam with extensive experience in direct involvement in Ethiopian politics, is offering his insights on recent developments in the Amhara region.

In his recent appearances on Anchor Media, he underscores the critical importance of supporting the Fano movement in the Amhara region. The Ethiopian government initiated a military campaign in the region in April of this year, but it was officially declared in August 2023 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed convened his cabinet members, who unanimously voted to impose a state of emergency in Amhara.

Originally, the government’s plan was to suppress the Fano movement, which seeks to end politically motivated massacres targeting ethnic Amhara, within a two-week timeframe. However, it appears that the campaign did not unfold as smoothly as anticipated. Recent reports suggest that the government has issued new orders to launch an all-out offensive against the Fano movement from four different directions.

Mesfin Aman has reflected on how these developments are playing out, the current situation in the Amhara region, and what steps supporters of the Fano cause should take to ensure the movement’s continued success.

Furthermore, Mesfin commented on Abiy Ahmed’s government’s politicization of the ethnic Oromo traditional religion, Waqe Fena, Irreechha ritual day for which the Abiy Ahmed’s government mobilized government power to promote it as “Thanksgiving day.” What is the political implications of it?

Watch Mesfin Aman’s interview with Anchor Media. Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

