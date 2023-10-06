Hongqi E-HS9 – Chinese luxury threatens to dethrone European brands 

borkena

Hongqi E-HS9, a Chinese luxury car, is getting favorable customer reviews.

In a review published on Youtube, Wallay Blue whose video on Honqi got well over two million views in one month, wrote :

“An unexpected contender from the Chinese automotive industry is poised to dethrone all luxury carmakers in every aspect imaginable. This includes design, technology, and even pricing, which will undoubtedly astonish you as we explore further in this video.

The car in question is none other than the Hongqi E-HS9, a luxury vehicle that seamlessly combines engineering prowess with traditional craftsmanship. This exceptional automobile has set its sights directly on one of the finest luxury cars in the world: the Rolls Royce Cullinan.”

Watch his video review :

Video : embedded from Wallay Blue youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

