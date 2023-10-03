Amhara’s Barred From Entering Addis Ababa- Abiy and Oromo Nationalist Apartheid System In Action

Ethio Chronicles

None of us could have fathomed the notion of any ethnic group in Ethiopia being denied access to a city. To even entertain such a thought is beyond belief. The fact that this is transpiring in the 21st century is truly astonishing. The world must unequivocally denounce this apartheid-like system implemented by Oromo nationalists and the Abiy administration.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Chronicle youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

