Ethiopian Health Professionals Association discloses war, instability in Amhara Region cause serious health hazards

Google map

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Health Professionals Association disclosed yesterday that the war and instability in the Amhara Region have caused serious health hazards in the community.

The Association stated in a released statement that, due to the war that has erupted in the Region, ambulances have been unable to provide services by moving around and have instead been utilized for military activities beyond their intended purpose.

EHPA confirmed in its statement that the ambulances have not been returned to their rightful places, which are health facilities.

In general, the problems witnessed throughout the country have had adverse effects on society, the health sector, and the nation to a great extent.

Therefore, the Association called for immediate peaceful negotiations and an end to the ongoing war. It also urged that the use of ambulances for unintended purposes during the war should cease, and a conducive situation should be created for them to move around freely to provide life-saving services.

EHPA also emphasized that it should be the primary responsibility of the government to rehabilitate the health facilities that were damaged during the war in Tigray, Afar, and Amhara Regions and restore them to full capacity.

The Association further stated in its statement that health professionals have been deprived of salaries and other benefits that enable them to lead their lives. Although the issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of the government, no response has been received so far, according to the Association.

EHPA submitted demand letters on March 9, 2023, to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Health, and other top government institutions in the country, requesting salaries and addressing issues related to the rights of health professionals. However, it has not yet received any responses. Therefore, EHPA has requested urgent responses to the demands raised by health professionals regarding their rights.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel