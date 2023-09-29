“CIA convinced that Abiy Ahmed can’t lead Ethiopia,” says Diakon Yosef

borkena

If the political complication in Ethiopia is primarily linked to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) as the origin of the current crisis in Ethiopia, it is inevitably linked to the U.S. interest in the region and how the U.S. behaved in the region.



The coming to power of the TPLF and maintaining a hold in power would have been unlikely, if not impossible, had it not been for the United States support.



The United States continues to make news headlines in connection with the Ethiopian situation. Regrettably some tend to see the U.S. as a solution to the country’s problem when it is the problem – or a great part of the problem.

In an interview with Abebe Gelaw, Diakon Yosef has highlighted some issues in that regard. However, it would be misleading, to say the least, to present the image that the U.S. was puzzled by the attack on the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

He also tells us that the CIA is convinced that Abiy Ahmed has reached a point where he can no longer lead Ethiopia.



What are your thoughts? Watch the interview and share your views in the comment section or send submission to info@borkena.com

Video : embedded from Ethio Voice Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com