Fantahun Wakie commenting on current affairs, how Ethiopian church fathers are being submissive

This year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration introduced restrictions on the Meskel – one of the few open air religious festivals the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church is prominent for and a festival that attracts tens of thousands of tourists to Ethiopia.

The administration exploited security situations in the country as an excuse to impose the restrictions to which leaders of the Ethiopian Church heeded to. There are growing voices that tend to see the restrictions as plots of the Prosperity Gospel ( the Prime Minister and many in his circles are believed to be adherents of this variant of the Protestant sect) with a deliberate intention to weaken the Ethiopian Church.

Meanwhile, the Amhara region of Ethiopia continues to be under a State of emergency although the government partially lifted it just for a day to make Meskel Celebration possible.

Fantahun Wakie, a preacher and prominent opinion leader, has commented about current affairs and the developments within the Church in an interview with Addis Media.

