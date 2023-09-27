Of six million people in the Tigray Region, 5.4 million are in need of humanitarian aid, a study reveals

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – A study revealed that 1,329 people have died from hunger since the end of the two-year bloody war in Tigray Region last October, sources said.

Conducted jointly by local health officials and Mekelle University, it indicated that starvation is currently the major cause of death in Tigray Region. VoA, Amharic service reported yesterday quoting the study that over 68 percent of the people under the survey were said to have died of hunger.

VoA said that the study was conducted by health professionals from 15 August to 29 August 2023 by going door-to-door in nine Weredas of the region and 53 shelter camps where IDPs are located.

Tigray has a total of 88 Weredas. The number of IDPs camps in the region is 643. Since the study was conducted on a small number of people, it is estimated that more people than estimated have died due to hunger in the region.

One of the causes of the famine is that the United States government and the United Nations cut off food aid in the region following the large-scale organised robbery committed on humanitarian food aid in the region last March 2023.

Following the theft of aid grain in different parts of the country, the food distribution to the IDPs has been stopped at the national level since last June 2023.

Although the Ethiopian government wants the ban to be lifted, the United States Government and the United Nations need the government to take its hands out of the food aid system.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the number of people who died due to lack of food has increased significantly after the aid supply was disrupted. On the consequences, the death toll doubled from 159 in March to 305 in July 2023, according to a report heard on VoA Radio.

Of the total six million people of Tigray Region, some 5.4 million are in need of humanitarian aid, VoA said, adding that over 20 million people are seeking food aid at the national level in general.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel