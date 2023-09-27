Ethiopian Airlines Group to repair Axum Aerodrome

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Airlines Group (EAG) has announced that work is underway to select contractors for repair work of Aksum Aerodrome, which was heavily damaged during the recent civil war in Tigray Region, sources said.

The Amharic Weekly Reporter said here today quoting the re-issued tender notice that EAG invited general contractors, of level 2 and above, who can repair the Aksum Aerodrome.

Contractors who want to be involved in the maintenance project can reportedly take tender documents until 09 October 2023. Reporter indicated that the tender would be opened on 09 October 2023 in the afternoon.

EAG further disclosed that all the infrastructure of Aksum Aerodrome has been damaged severely and the main framework of maintenance would focus on repairing and refurbishing the runway and terminal building.

During the two-year bloody war in the Northern part of Ethiopia, the airport was heavily damaged. Although a peace agreement was signed in Pretoria between TPLF and the Federal Government at the end of last October, the airport has not yet been giving service. The news source indicated that there were flights from Addis Ababa to Axum twice a day before the war.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mesfin Tasew, told Reporter last April 2023 that the maintenance and reconstruction works of the airport would cost several hundred million dollars.

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it has allocated a sufficient amount of budget for the repair and reconstruction work. According to EAG, the repair work will be finalized in five months’ time.

Meanwhile, EAG said that a new terminal is being built at Bahir Dar Aerodrome, which was damaged during the conflict in north Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Airlines Group, which owns several domestic aerodromes, stated it has planned to carry out maintenance works on local aerodromes by earmarking enough budget resources. “Currently constructions of new buildings at certain airports are being carried out,” according to the CEO, Mesfin Tasew.

