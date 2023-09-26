Updates on the war in the Amhara region

borkena

A report from Ancor media indicates that Fano forces continue battling the Defense Force, which they call OHDED-Prosperity Force, in different parts of the Amhara region.

Fighting is still underway in most parts of Gonder zone, Gojjam, Parts of Wollo and Shewa.

Two days ago, Fano forces launched an attack in Gondar with selected military targets, as they say, and withdrew from the city after more than 10 hours of operation.

The Ethiopian Defense Force has claimed that it has neutralized an attack from Fano in Gondar city and killed as many as 50 Fano forces including their leaders.

Fano forces call the Defense Statement – the usual lie. Take a listen to what the spokesperson of the movement had to say about it.

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com