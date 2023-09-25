Senior opposition party official detained in connection with struggle in Amhara

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Chairman of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (ECSJ), Dr. Chane Kebede, was detained yesterday, on September 24, 2023 by government security forces in connection with struggle in Amhara, Party said.

The party disclosed in a statement it issued that the president was arrested by the Security Forces who did not carry any arrest warrant and were driving a vehicle with no licence plates. ECSJ said that it has not known about the whereabouts of the detained senior party official.

The party made official its stand that it strongly condemned such actions that violate in-land rules of law.

Notifying party members and supporters that it is cautiously and closely looking into the matter, the party National Executive Committee has established an interim committee. It was decided in an extraordinary meeting held today that the aforementioned interim committee will follow up the matter closely and keep updating all on every process, the party said.

