Ethiopian Human Rights Council calls on gov’t to hold perpetrators of crime responsible in Siltie Wereda

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRC) has called on the government to hold legally responsible the alleged perpetrators of crime against Orthodox laity in Qibet Town of Siltie Woreda, Central Ethiopia Region.

EHRC has disclosed its investigation on various human rights violations inflicted recently on followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo faith in Qibet Town, Siltie Wereda of the Central Ethiopian Region and called on the government to scrutinize the issue and bring the individuals who allegedly commit the crime before the law.

The administration of the Siltie Zone refuted the allegation and said that the statement issued by the Ethiopian Human Rights Council regarding the problem happened in Qibet Town, was “false and unbalanced.”

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) called on recently the relevant government bodies and the religious fathers to look into the atrocity and suffering the Orthodox Christians have gone through in the Siltie Zone of South Region so that the immoral acts will not cause religious conflict.

The General Manager at the Office of the Patriarch of EOTC and the Archbishop of Bahir-Dar Diocese, His eminence Abune Abraham said that innocent Orthodox Christians were injured and lost their properties following the orchestrated attacks and atrocities inflicted by Muslim extreme forces in the Siltie Zone. Over 1000 Orthodox laity were displaced and took shelter at St. Mary Church in Butajira Town of Gurage Zone.

Meanwhile EHRC has requested that the relocation of government employees of the recently demolished Southern Nationalities and Peoples Region should be accomplished in a transparent and fair manner by taking into consideration the employee’s needs, family unity, social and health conditions.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel